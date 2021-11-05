Network Engineer

Nov 5, 2021

The Role: Essential function:

  • Install and configure hardware, for example, switches, routers, firewalls, intrusion prevention devices, and wireless devices when required
  • Design and perform WAN and firewall configurations
  • Perform network troubleshooting to isolate and diagnose network problems, working with clients, equipment vendors and telecom providers to bring
    issues to resolution
  • Upgrade network hardware and software components as required
  • Solve complex problems with many variables
  • Provide after-hours operational network support
  • Setup and monitor network performance pro-actively with in house tools
  • Setup and perform network disaster recovery simulation
  • Monitor, review and interpret network logs, security and documentation
  • Determine and actively pursue network device automated fail over in order to support client SLA??s
  • Stay abreast of how technology infrastructures are currently impacting and driving network troubleshooting methodology
  • Provide monthly feedback sessions to management regarding technical concerns and other complexities
  • Motivate to management and implement approved technology recommendations
  • Provide router and switch device configuration backups.
  • Ensure that all network configuration, system images and network diagnosis are backed up, and report to management
  • Provide monthly evidence of backup validity
  • Daily review of the network systems logs and alerts to ensure system integrity is maintained
  • Escalation of any risk behaviour detected, to management
  • Complete audit requirements as required by audit deadline
  • Adhere to all corporate policies and procedures
  • Actively participate in mentoring junior, learnership and exposure member
  • Remain actively aware of providing a positive and up building environment, to the best of your abilities, for yourself and your colleagues in order to foster growth and relations
  • Adhere to corporate escalation and reporting structures
  • Actively participate in cross team interaction sessions between the network team and clientele when required. Clientele is seen as any internal team, division, merged company or external client
  • Action, closure and updating of all approved changes assigned to you using the Emid Service Desk system
  • Action, closure and updating of all tasks assigned to you by management by the deadline given
  • Complete all project and operational tasks assigned to
    you by due deadline
  • Take ownership of, and motivate, to management and HR, an annual self-enrichment training roadmap with management and HR providing guidelines
  • Provide innovation in troubleshooting methodology in order to better streamline the operational status of the network infrastructure.
  • Attend all meetings assigned to you
  • Provide after-hours support when required

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric
  • Cisco CCNA / Juniper JNCIA essential
  • 3 to 5 year experience in networking
  • Vendor Juniper junos (Firewalls, routers and switches) and Fortinet(Firewalls)
  • Understanding of networking standards and technologies
  • IPv4 and IPv6
  • Basic sub-netting and advanced sub-netting
  • Be able to read traffic dumps and Identify the 7 layer of the OSI model for troubleshooting.
  • Good understanding of routing protocols (BGP,BFD,OSPF and static)
  • Knowledge and understanding of MPLS ?? L3VPN and L2VPN(VPLS)
  • Understanding of layer 2 protocol( link aggregation and spanning tree)
  • Understanding of security standards and technologies
  • Implementation of security polices
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of IPsec VPN
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of SSL VPAN
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of firewalls and IPS
  • Implementation and troubleshooting of proxy (Fortigate) able to do AD integration

Preferred Qualification:

  • Diploma/Degree in Information Technology
  • 3 to 5 year experience in networking
  • Cisco experience preferred
  • Cisco CCNA / Juniper JNCIA essential
  • Cisco CCNP advantage
  • Fortinet NSE 4 advantage

Experience required:

  • Knowledge of telecommunication infrastructure
    Working with People

Learn more/Apply for this position