Project Manager

A leading organisation is looking for a project manager to join their team. The main purpose of the roll is to ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope. To ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.

Responsibilities:

Maintain effective relationships with Project Sponsors and stakeholders

Manage issues, risks and action logs

Develop, manage and maintain project plans

Manage project teams through successful matrix management

Manage diverse project teams across multiple organisations

Ensure the successful delivery of programmes and projects, reporting activity and progress

against plan

Manage quality of project deliverables

Provide support, guidance and share good practice within the team and across the business

Manage project start-up and initiation activities

Build and maintain effective project teams

Co-ordinate facilitation and conflict resolution

Engage with the business to understand all factors that influence project delivery and team

effectiveness

Report on project and its progress

Manage scope and change control

Manage external suppliers

Manage the relationship between project, stakeholders and key business areas

Co-ordinate programme and project activities across the organisation and associated business partners

Manage project closure through to implementation review and handover to business as usual

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Bachelors degree or NQF equivalent

Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMI

MSP Practitioner desirable

Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R1m

Demonstrate experience of managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle

Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers/Partners and internal

diverse teams

Demonstrate experience in delivery of Management Information Systems projects

3-5 years experience in Financial services / Insurance / Banking

