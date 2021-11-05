QA Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Nov 5, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Involved in the user story definition process and writing test scenarios.
  • Taking ownership of all testing processes and environments.
  • Refining and planning sessions to ensure test effort is considered.
  • Working closely with developers to ensure quality.
  • Assisting with reproduction, troubleshooting and resolution of product software issues.
  • Creating automated tests within release cycles.
  • Ensuring that bugs are found and resolved.
  • Working within the ATDD framework and defining tests using BDD style syntax.
  • Taking part in the following: Stand-ups, planning sessions, demos and retrospectives.
  • Collaborative-development and code-reviews.
  • Knowledge-sharing and documentation.
  • Building relationships with all other teams in the product development department.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a QA engineer.
  • Test automation experience.
  • BDD experience.
  • Excellent attention to detail.
  • C# (or similar) experience.
  • Experience in the following would be advantageous:
    • Experience with TDD.
    • Experience with continuous integration.

Desired Skills:

  • QA Automation Engineer
  • Test Automation
  • BDD

