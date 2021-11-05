Senior Data Engineer

Our client, data science-focused and using the latest AI and ML tools, provide a clear roadmap to companies to navigate sales processes, optimising revenue execution and planning for the future so they can seize the opportunities ahead.

What we are looking for:

Think like a scientist; build like a software engineer. Their data engineers create robust and scalable computing environments which bring data-driven technologies to their users. They are constantly challenging themselves to build more effective data architectures, flexing their freedom to incorporate new technologies and expand their computing power.

You should have a mix of the following:

Fluency in Python and some variety of SQL

A strong degree in computer science, or a quantitative discipline

Experience in designing and setting up large data systems, with an ability to assess the tradeoffs in architectural decisions

Experience with distributed processing frameworks (Hadoop, Spark etc)

Knowledge of large data architectures (data warehouses, lakes, meshes, etc)

Experience working in cloud environments, especially Azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

learning budget

study leave

20 days annual leave

performance bonus

