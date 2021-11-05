Senior Front-End JavaScript Developer – Semi Remote / Pretoria – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about sports and technology? A leading, innovative, and evolving Tech Hub is on the prowl for a Senior Front End JavaScript Developer offering amazing perks that makes working fun!

Peaked your interest yet?

Requirements:

IT related qualification

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Frontend development

Experience in JavaScript, Angular 6, React, Vue, Node.js, HMTL 5, CSS3, TypeScript

Knowledge and experience in Git

Responsibilities:

Developing and maintaining multi culture/language web solutions

Developing and maintaining internal component libraries and style guides for use within multiple solutions

Working with UI/UX designers and other developers to translate marketing ideas and business requirements into web solutions

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs

Performance and accessibility optimization of web applications

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Angular 6

React

HTML5

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

