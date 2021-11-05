Senior Front-End JavaScript Developer – Semi Remote / Pretoria – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about sports and technology? A leading, innovative, and evolving Tech Hub is on the prowl for a Senior Front End JavaScript Developer offering amazing perks that makes working fun!
Peaked your interest yet?
Requirements:
- IT related qualification
- Minimum of 7 years’ experience in Frontend development
- Experience in JavaScript, Angular 6, React, Vue, Node.js, HMTL 5, CSS3, TypeScript
- Knowledge and experience in Git
Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining multi culture/language web solutions
- Developing and maintaining internal component libraries and style guides for use within multiple solutions
- Working with UI/UX designers and other developers to translate marketing ideas and business requirements into web solutions
- Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs
- Performance and accessibility optimization of web applications
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Angular 6
- React
- HTML5
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree