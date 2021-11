Senior Java Developer (J2EE)

Qualification Requirements

BSC Degree | Computer Science

OCP JAVA EE 8 (Advantage)

Skills/Experience

+5 years Java Development (J2EE)

JSON

Kubernetes

Docker

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Understanding of Linux OS

NB: Applicant must be fully vaccinated

