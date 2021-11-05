Solutions Architect

Nov 5, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Technical knowledge relating specifically to company’s systems and antennas.
  • Solution architecting skills.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Grade 12.
  • National Diploma or BTech Degree (preferred in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology).

Preferred Qualification:

Experience required:

  • Minimum 3 years experience in Telecommunications and/or Information Technology
  • Experience with latest next generation wireless technologies advantageous (4G/5G, LTE, IoT, LoRaWAN, Sigfox, Zigbee).
  • Radio Frequency experience (DMR, TETRA, Wireless WAN/LAN i.e. Microwave in PTP and PTMP, Wi-Fi etc environments. Advanced networking literacy (N+, Cisco and CCNA)
  • Networking experience (Cisco, Aruba, HP, Mikrotik etc). Strong IP routing, subnetting and switching expertise. VPNs, Firewalls and virtual environments.
  • Troubleshooting, finding and tracing of networking.
    QoS (Quality of Service).
  • Thorough understanding of the end-to-end OSI model layers 1-5. Layers 6-7 knowledge will be beneficial.

