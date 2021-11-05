Support Engineer

Nov 5, 2021

12 months extendable contract
R200 p/h

  • NQF Level 5 or IT Diploma
  • Minimum 5 years EUC technical support work experience
  • CompTIA A+
  • ITIL Foundation or Higher. Certification and working knowledge
  • MCITP Accredited, or Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician or Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer or Microsoft Certified IT Professional or Equivalent
  • Apple’s ACMT (advantage)
  • MS 365: Modern Desktop Administrator or Foundation
  • 3+ years IT experience with client, server, and network service delivery
  • HDI Desktop Advanced Support Technician (Advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • EUC Technical Support
  • CompTIA A+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

