Support Engineer

12 months extendable contract
R200 p/h
- NQF Level 5 or IT Diploma
- Minimum 5 years EUC technical support work experience
- CompTIA A+
- ITIL Foundation or Higher. Certification and working knowledge
- MCITP Accredited, or Microsoft Certified Desktop Support Technician or Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer or Microsoft Certified IT Professional or Equivalent
- Apple’s ACMT (advantage)
- MS 365: Modern Desktop Administrator or Foundation
- 3+ years IT experience with client, server, and network service delivery
- HDI Desktop Advanced Support Technician (Advantage)
Desired Skills:
- EUC Technical Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma