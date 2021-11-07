Mobile Developer (Android Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Guru Level) at Fourier Recruitment

Nov 7, 2021

Design and Development of leading-edge mobile applications within the telecommunications [URL Removed] level proficiency in Mobile Development – Android Native (Java) is essential to succeeding in this role. Key Performance Area:

  • Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java)
    • iOS native develpment would be advantageous but not required
  • Consistently create well-designed applications using best practices for mobile application development.
  • Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.
  • Interface with strategic and design teams for application design
  • Play an integral part in the strategic design and evolution of the applications and features.
  • Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
  • Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.
  • Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns
  • Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance
  • Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
  • Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Minimum RequirementsQualification, Knowledge and ExperienceQualifications

  • BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
  • Development Certification

Experience

  • +5 years mobile development experience
  • +3 years Android native development experience
  • Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java
  • Firebase integration experience
  • Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.
  • Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger
  • Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
  • Follow MVC architecture
  • Understanding of OOP
  • Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment
  • Source code management (GitHub)
  • Publish and manage applications in Google Play Store / Huawei Store / App Store

