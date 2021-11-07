Mobile Developer (Android Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Guru Level) at Fourier Recruitment

Design and Development of leading-edge mobile applications within the telecommunications [URL Removed] level proficiency in Mobile Development – Android Native (Java) is essential to succeeding in this role. Key Performance Area:
- Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java)
- iOS native develpment would be advantageous but not required
- Consistently create well-designed applications using best practices for mobile application development.
- Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.
- Interface with strategic and design teams for application design
- Play an integral part in the strategic design and evolution of the applications and features.
- Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping
- Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.
- Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns
- Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance
- Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)
- Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)
Minimum RequirementsQualification, Knowledge and ExperienceQualifications
- BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR
- Development Certification
Experience
- +5 years mobile development experience
- +3 years Android native development experience
- Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java
- Firebase integration experience
- Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.
- Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger
- Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC
- Follow MVC architecture
- Understanding of OOP
- Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment
- Source code management (GitHub)
- Publish and manage applications in Google Play Store / Huawei Store / App Store