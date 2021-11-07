Mobile Developer (Android Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ Guru Level) at Fourier Recruitment

Design and Development of leading-edge mobile applications within the telecommunications sector. Guru level proficiency in Mobile Development – Android Native (Java) is essential to succeeding in this role. Key Performance Area:

Develop and design mobile applications – Android Native (Java) iOS native develpment would be advantageous but not required

Consistently create well-designed applications using best practices for mobile application development.

Develop or validate unit-testing, addressing all devices to ensure cross device (phone and tablet) compatibility of applications.

Interface with strategic and design teams for application design

Play an integral part in the strategic design and evolution of the applications and features.

Partaking in Rapid development projects and prototyping

Perform UI designs and coding, creating reusable objects and templates.

Translate designs and wireframes into high quality code using MVC patterns

Have a solid understanding of resource management for proper app performance

Support the entire application lifecycle (concept, design, test, release and support)

Maintain updated knowledge of new and emerging industry trends and technology. (Material design etc)

Minimum RequirementsQualification, Knowledge and ExperienceQualifications

BSC Degree / Diploma Computer Science OR

Development Certification

Experience

+5 years mobile development experience

+3 years Android native development experience

Expert with Android Studio, Android SDK, Java

Firebase integration experience

Additional frameworks/languages would be beneficial Xamarin, Flutter, React, iOS, Angular etc.

Experience with REST/SOAP/JSON web services and Swagger

Worked within an Agile / SCRUM SDLC

Follow MVC architecture

Understanding of OOP

Experience in development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and deployment

Source code management (GitHub)

Publish and manage applications in Google Play Store / Huawei Store / App Store

