Angular Developer

Talented Developer with Angular & Docker experience working in a fast paced environment looking for new challenges. The role offers opportunities to engage with clients to build soft and technical skills.

The Position: We’re looking for an Angular Developer to be office based in Greenside. The pay range on offer is R35 000.00 to R40 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Angular experience will be contacted.

Assessment: Online Coding Challenge to be completed

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed Degree / Diploma – beneficial

3+ years Development experience with Angular

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Must have a good understanding of written and verbal communication

Must be able to work independently and be responsible enough to work without supervision

Must be a Self-Starter

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Must have strong references

Responsibilities:

Skills:

Angular

PhP

JS

Js

React

Native

Laravel

jQuery

HTML5

CSS

Note:

Online Assessment to be completed

Skills Matrix to be completed

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Angular

Docker

Nodejs

ReactJS

PhP

Vue.JS

React Native

Laravel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

