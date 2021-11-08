Application Architect

Nov 8, 2021

Key Output Areas:
Defining application and technical architecture
structure, ensuring that it meets the business
requirements and performance goals, that the
technical direction is consistent with the
client’s long-term direction
? Leading application and technical architecture
analysis, design, and implementation, and
ensure that the solution fulfils the
requirements
? Transforming functional requirements into
technical specifications by taking security,
performance, maintainability, extensibility,
scalability and availability into account
? Collaborate with other Architects to ensure
compliant component integration architecture
delivers optimal performance
? Reviewing application and technical
architecture deliverables throughout the
SDLC process to ensure quality and
requirement traceability
? Responsible for roadmap for future changes
? Delivery of documentation, architectural
diagrams and deliverables to Business and
other Architects
? Assist production support with deployment,
backup, disaster recovery and system
performance

Desired Skills:

  • System & Architectural Design
  • Microsoft .Net stack
  • IAA
  • OOA
  • SOA
  • UML Models
  • AGILE
  • Iterative Methodologies
  • Strong Analutical & Numerical aptitude
  • IT Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Large financial services provider – technology division

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

