Application Architect

Key Output Areas:
Defining application and technical architecture
structure, ensuring that it meets the business
requirements and performance goals, that the
technical direction is consistent with the
client’s long-term direction
? Leading application and technical architecture
analysis, design, and implementation, and
ensure that the solution fulfils the
requirements
? Transforming functional requirements into
technical specifications by taking security,
performance, maintainability, extensibility,
scalability and availability into account
? Collaborate with other Architects to ensure
compliant component integration architecture
delivers optimal performance
? Reviewing application and technical
architecture deliverables throughout the
SDLC process to ensure quality and
requirement traceability
? Responsible for roadmap for future changes
? Delivery of documentation, architectural
diagrams and deliverables to Business and
other Architects
? Assist production support with deployment,
backup, disaster recovery and system
performance
Desired Skills:
- System & Architectural Design
- Microsoft .Net stack
- IAA
- OOA
- SOA
- UML Models
- AGILE
- Iterative Methodologies
- Strong Analutical & Numerical aptitude
- IT Strategy
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Large financial services provider – technology division
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund