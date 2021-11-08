Application Architect

Key Output Areas:

Defining application and technical architecture

structure, ensuring that it meets the business

requirements and performance goals, that the

technical direction is consistent with the

client’s long-term direction

? Leading application and technical architecture

analysis, design, and implementation, and

ensure that the solution fulfils the

requirements

? Transforming functional requirements into

technical specifications by taking security,

performance, maintainability, extensibility,

scalability and availability into account

? Collaborate with other Architects to ensure

compliant component integration architecture

delivers optimal performance

? Reviewing application and technical

architecture deliverables throughout the

SDLC process to ensure quality and

requirement traceability

? Responsible for roadmap for future changes

? Delivery of documentation, architectural

diagrams and deliverables to Business and

other Architects

? Assist production support with deployment,

backup, disaster recovery and system

performance

Desired Skills:

System & Architectural Design

Microsoft .Net stack

IAA

OOA

SOA

UML Models

AGILE

Iterative Methodologies

Strong Analutical & Numerical aptitude

IT Strategy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Large financial services provider – technology division

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

