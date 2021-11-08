BI Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

Nov 8, 2021

Preferred qualifications/experience:

  • Full qualified Sage 200 Evolution consultant (LU6)
  • Sage Intelligence Advanced Course
  • Sage Intelligence Evolution Reporting
  • Extremely proficient in MS Excel
  • Intermediate to Advanced SQL knowledge
  • Minimum 3-5 years in a BI reporting role
  • Ability to work independently as well as in a team
  • Experience managing a team will be beneficial
  • An accounting diploma or degree would be beneficial

About The Employer:

Permanent position available for a BI Consultant

Recruiter: Johandri

Learn more/Apply for this position