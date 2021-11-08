C# Analyst Developer

Key Outputs:
- Analysis of change requests received
- Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes
- Design prototypes for change requests
- Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
- Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
- Test Interfaces to other systems
- Debugging of programs
- Provide test information to Testers
- Implement changes into the Production environment
- Document changes implemented and programs
- Updates of data model documentation
- Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
- Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
- Provision of user guides / training material
- Provide hands-on training for own system
- Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
- Correct errors / bugs in production
Desired Skills:
- Angular or React
- SQL12 or Express
- HTML
- MVC
- MCF
- JQuery
- Json
- ASP.Net
- ADO.Net
- XML
- SOAP Protocols
- Impact analysis techniques
- Domain Driven Design Concepts
- Persistence Frameworks
- XPO
- Documentation Frameworks
- Enterprise TEst Methodology
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Large financial services client – Technology Division
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund