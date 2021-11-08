C# Analyst Developer

Key Outputs:

  • Analysis of change requests received
  • Provide recommendations man-day estimates for implementing changes
  • Design prototypes for change requests
  • Design Web Interfaces (graphic design) if applicable
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
  • Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Test Interfaces to other systems
  • Debugging of programs
  • Provide test information to Testers
  • Implement changes into the Production environment
  • Document changes implemented and programs
  • Updates of data model documentation
  • Problem solving, root cause analysis and user assistance (functional)
  • Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
  • Provision of user guides / training material
  • Provide hands-on training for own system
  • Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)
  • Correct errors / bugs in production

Desired Skills:

  • Angular or React
  • SQL12 or Express
  • HTML
  • MVC
  • MCF
  • JQuery
  • Json
  • ASP.Net
  • ADO.Net
  • XML
  • SOAP Protocols
  • Impact analysis techniques
  • Domain Driven Design Concepts
  • Persistence Frameworks
  • XPO
  • Documentation Frameworks
  • Enterprise TEst Methodology

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Large financial services client – Technology Division

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund

