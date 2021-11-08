DevOps Consultant (AWS with Java or Python) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:My client, an innovative company specializing in technological upgrades within the educational sector seeks a tenacious, customer-centric and solutions-driven DevOps Consultant who will serve as a tech & product expert. You will play a hands-on role as you lead & deliver services projects, being a tech advocate & authority for clients, other technical staff and the business. You will require an Undergrad Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline, AWS Certification, be Linux Certified and/or experience, have 5 years experience in a Senior Technical/Consulting role with Software Development including Java & [URL Removed] and direct the Technical Services team.

Deliver high-quality professional technical services projects to customers.

Assist clients with technology and product issues and queries.

Adhere to or exceed SLAs for products and/or clients they support.

Actively maintain own technology and product expertise.

Actively maintain and improve services and internal processes.

REQUIREMENTS:

Undergraduate Degree in a technical discipline e.g., Computer Science.

Experience and Certification for AWS Cloud technology.

Experience and/or Certification for Linux.

Software Development experience e.g., Java, JavaScript, etc.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in a Senior Technical or Consulting role.

Any of the below are also desirable –

Infrastructure and CM tools: Jenkins, Git, Terraform, Ansible.

LMS / VLE product and service knowledge: Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard.

Web and application servers: IIS, Apache & Tomcat.

Operating Systems: Windows Server, Unix & Linux.

Databases: SQL Server, Oracle RDBMS, MySQL.

Microsoft Azure.

ATTRIBUTES/SKILLS:

Management & Leadership Skills – Excellent People, Management and Leadership skills are required for this role. The Lead Technical Consultant must lead and direct technical services team activity and motivate staff to get the best performance from them for the benefit of the business and its clients.

Excellent People, Management and Leadership skills are required for this role. The Lead Technical Consultant must lead and direct technical services team activity and motivate staff to get the best performance from them for the benefit of the business and its clients. Excellent Communication Skills – Must be able to express complex concepts clearly and succinctly, both in writing and verbally. They must be comfortable working with clients and the team at all levels of seniority.

Must be able to express complex concepts clearly and succinctly, both in writing and verbally. They must be comfortable working with clients and the team at all levels of seniority. Presentation Skills – Must be comfortable working face to face with clients to present training and deliver professional services.

Must be comfortable working face to face with clients to present training and deliver professional services. Industry and Cultural Awareness – You need to be aware of education industry culture and practices. Education clients have differences you need to be sensitive to, including working conditions, availability, organisational structure, and resources.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Consultant

Azure

Learn more/Apply for this position