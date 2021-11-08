Front End Software Developer

Nov 8, 2021

The ideal candidate should have a Relevant IT/Business Degree as well as 8 years experience on front end development and 5 years with public cloud platforms

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Angular (version >= 8) + typescript
  • JavaScript, CSS, HTML
  • Automated testing experience e.g. Karma, cypress
  • GIT
  • CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, or Cloud Hyerscaler pipeline like Azure DevOps),
  • UX/UI desirable

Responsibilities:

  • Refine implementation stories within the team.
  • Implement necessary functions and changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.
  • Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).
  • Write unit tests for Angular code.
  • Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber; BDD).
  • Analyse and fix defects raised by users
  • Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.
  • Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps (iframes)

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

