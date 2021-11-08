Front End Software Developer

One of the biggest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a FrontEnd Software Developer to be part of a fantastic team. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!

The ideal candidate should have a Relevant IT/Business Degree as well as 8 years experience on front end development and 5 years with public cloud platforms

Technical / Functional Skills:

Angular (version >= 8) + typescript

JavaScript, CSS, HTML

Automated testing experience e.g. Karma, cypress

GIT

CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, or Cloud Hyerscaler pipeline like Azure DevOps),

UX/UI desirable

Responsibilities:

Refine implementation stories within the team.

Implement necessary functions and changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.

Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).

Write unit tests for Angular code.

Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber; BDD).

Analyse and fix defects raised by users

Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.

Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps (iframes)

Apply today for more information!!

Desired Skills:

Angular

Typescript

Javascript

CSS

HTML

GIT

CI/CD

Jenkins

Azure

UX/UI

Web Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position