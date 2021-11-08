Front End Software Developer

One of the biggest Automotive giants in the world are looking for a FrontEnd Software Developer to be part of a fantastic team. Lets take that next step and get that individual that dream opportunity!
The ideal candidate should have a Relevant IT/Business Degree as well as 8 years experience on front end development and 5 years with public cloud platforms
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Angular (version >= 8) + typescript
- JavaScript, CSS, HTML
- Automated testing experience e.g. Karma, cypress
- GIT
- CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins, or Cloud Hyerscaler pipeline like Azure DevOps),
- UX/UI desirable
Responsibilities:
- Refine implementation stories within the team.
- Implement necessary functions and changes in Angular web frontend according to given design framework.
- Maintain frontend code (optimize, keep up to date with framework versions).
- Write unit tests for Angular code.
- Write/maintain API tests against backend services (gherkin/cucumber; BDD).
- Analyse and fix defects raised by users
- Accept, document, and resolve ITSM (Incident) tickets.
- Interact with myWorkplace team for integration of the Apps (iframes)
Apply today for more information!!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma