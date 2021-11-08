Functional Test Analyst

Calling ALL Functional Test Analysts looking for EXCITING new opportunities!! Office Based from January 2022 Essential-Fully Vaccinated Are you fluent in English and have a passion for Maths? Completed Matric and have at least 4 years relevant experience working as a Test Analyst in the Business User Testing environment?

Review existing test scripts and understand their flow and execution. Continuous enhancement of regression tests and execution. Design test cases and test scenarios based on analysis of business specifications. Provide estimates for completing test cases and execution.

About The Employer:

Tech Stack:

Jira

MS Excel

Mobile App, Web & API Testing

