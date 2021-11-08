Junior Cybersecurity Architect at Carlysle Human Capital

Nov 8, 2021

Skill

  • Help drive and communicate Security Architecture technology strategy to leaders and knowledge workers via architecture patterns, roadmaps, conceptual diagrams and solution documents
  • Provide detailed security technical subject matter expertise on one or more technologies contributing to complex design decisions and detailed problem analysis.
  • Apply the security reference architecture toward the design, deployment and support of highly complex systems that deliver business value
  • Define end-to-end Security Architecture to enable both Business and Technology teams to build collaborative solutions
  • Work with strategic vendors and partners to review and influence product roadmaps and strategies.
  • Help identify opportunities to enhance process and technology solutions. Help define the case for change by highlighting the potential business/customer benefits.
  • Support vendor selection and analysis process by evaluating vendor architecture’s fit within the NEC XON ecosystem.

Certifications

  • Minimum 3 years of experience in Cyber Security, Control evaluation and design;
  • Preferable one certification such as CISSP, CCSP, CISM, GIAC;
  • Deep technical knowledge and experience in Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Endpoint, Firewall/IPS, Web and Email security;
  • Security+
  • Technology Security Certifications

Desired Skills:

  • CyberSecurity

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

