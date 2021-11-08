Mid-Level Java Software Engineer – Johannesburg – up to R540k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Want to advance your career within an innovative Fintech organization that is responsible for the creation and operations of payment systems?

You get to work with large scale architecture, technology, and new project involvement exposure.

Piqued your interest?

Do you have what it takes?

BSc or Higher in Computer Science

3 – 4 years of experience

IBM MQ Series

Java JEE

Web Logic

Glassfish / Payara

Microsoft SQL Server

Primefaces

EJB

SOAP/RESTful web services

Bitbucket

IntelliJ

Jira

Experience with development of real-time web-based user interfaces.

Experience with development of complex web-based portals

Familiar with software development lifecycle and processes

Day – to – day functions:

Responsible for committing code within specified timelines within the guidelines of the assigned team

Responsible for system maintenance and new development as required by the senior software engineer on their team

Expected to provide maintenance and code enhancements for the production team

Responsible for ensuring the quality of delivered code and will take charge of component development as required

Required to deploy systems onsite at the customers from time to time

Expected to be actively enhancing their knowledge of development principals, programming language development and elements of modern UI design and deployment

Work in accordance to the prevailing delivery methodology as defined by the business

Expected to liaise with testing teams and where necessary directly with the customer

Expected to learn how to work well under pressure and motivate those on his/her team

Expected to be flexible with longer working hours

Reference Number for this position is KR53789 which is a permanent position, based in Johannesburg, offering a cost to company salary of up to R540k per annum which is negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Kivara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

IBM MQ Series

Java JEE

Web Logic

EJB

Jira

IntelliJ

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position