PHP Developer

We’re looking for a talented, skilled, effective and awesome person to be part of our client’s cross-functional Solutions Engineering team and help them engineer solutions to support building an awesome solution for the African continent. To succeed, you would integrate well into their team and contribute to the development of features on their LAMP Stack based platforms.
Qualifications and Experience
- Tertiary qualification in Computer Science (advantage)
- 2-3 years experience in PHP development and Relational Database Systems
- Experience with Codeigniter or Laravel (advantage)
- Experience with Git version control system
- Knowledgeable in good software development practices
- Experience with Object Oriented Design methodology
- Experience with agile development methodologies
Key Competencies
- Good problem-solving ability and attention to detail
- Ability to work within a team and individually
- Ability to learn quickly and value high quality delivery
Key Responsibilities
- Work with other team members in developing and supporting the platforms.
- Collaborate with Product Owners in ideating solutions and defining tasks for implementation.
- Collaborate with Quality Engineering team members and take part in Code Reviews to help ensure team deliverables are of a high standard.
- Take ownership of work throughout the software development process and after deployment
- Work with the team to continuously improve team work processes
Desired Skills:
- LAMP
- PHP frameworks
- Laravel
- PHP Development
- Relational Database Systems
- Codeigniter
- Git
- Object Oriented Design
- agile
- problem solving
- attention to detail
- code reviews
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Want to work in a company where your ideas matter and people are the company’s top asset? This is it!
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Learning budget
- study leave
- 20 days annual leave
- performance bonus