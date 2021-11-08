PHP Developer

We’re looking for a talented, skilled, effective and awesome person to be part of our client’s cross-functional Solutions Engineering team and help them engineer solutions to support building an awesome solution for the African continent. To succeed, you would integrate well into their team and contribute to the development of features on their LAMP Stack based platforms.

Qualifications and Experience

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science (advantage)

2-3 years experience in PHP development and Relational Database Systems

Experience with Codeigniter or Laravel (advantage)

Experience with Git version control system

Knowledgeable in good software development practices

Experience with Object Oriented Design methodology

Experience with agile development methodologies

Key Competencies

Good problem-solving ability and attention to detail

Ability to work within a team and individually

Ability to learn quickly and value high quality delivery

Key Responsibilities

Work with other team members in developing and supporting the platforms.

Collaborate with Product Owners in ideating solutions and defining tasks for implementation.

Collaborate with Quality Engineering team members and take part in Code Reviews to help ensure team deliverables are of a high standard.

Take ownership of work throughout the software development process and after deployment

Work with the team to continuously improve team work processes

About The Employer:

Want to work in a company where your ideas matter and people are the company’s top asset? This is it!

