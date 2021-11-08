Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 10 – REMOTE – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leading global digital fintech hub with offices in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic and China is looking to actively recruit 3 Senior C# Full Stack wizards to join their awesome technical team.

You can look forward to developing elegant solutions to technical problems, writing clean sustainable code, C# development and building environments and more.

8+ years Microsoft Stack – C#, .Net Core

RESTful API’s

NodeJS

Angular 8+, ASP.Net MVC3

MongoDB, SQL

Azure DevOps

Qualifications:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB52995 which is a permanent position and full remote offering a salary of up to R1m per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.

