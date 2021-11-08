Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 10 – REMOTE – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Looking for an intensely exciting, challenging and rewarding place you can you’re your job? Look no further.
A leading global digital fintech hub with offices in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Czech Republic and China is looking to actively recruit 3 Senior C# Full Stack wizards to join their awesome technical team.
You can look forward to developing elegant solutions to technical problems, writing clean sustainable code, C# development and building environments and more.
Come on, let’s chat.
Want to score a chat with us:
- 8+ years Microsoft Stack – C#, .Net Core
- RESTful API’s
- NodeJS
- Angular 8+, ASP.Net MVC3
- MongoDB, SQL
- Azure DevOps
Qualifications:
- BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent
Reference Number for this position is DB52995 which is a permanent position and full remote offering a salary of up to R1m per annum cost to company negotiable on experience and ability.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- RESTful API’s
- NodeJS
- Angular 8+
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree