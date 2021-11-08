Senior Cybersecurity Architect at Carlysle Human Capital

Nov 8, 2021

Skill

  • Security architecture review and development of cyber security controls for Cloud, Network, Endpoint, and Applications;
  • Develop and maintain documentation on design patterns and security architecture requirements;
  • Collaborate with IT and business stakeholders, and enterprise architects, to understand the business direction and consequent impact of implementing cyber security architecture changes and control adoption;
  • Assist in optimizing cyber security program by implementing Policies, Standards, and Security baselines;
  • Monitor industry best practices and trends to support the ongoing development of cyber controls to remediate current and emerging cyber threats;
  • Develop and implement cyber security solutions for applications, endpoint security, web & email security, cloud security, FW/IPS, and zero-trust network architecture;
  • Review Security Operations Center reports, threat reports, audit reports, and regulatory changes to identify and initiate risk prioritization and remediation;
  • Partner with security service providers to drive improvements in the security posture;
  • Continuously monitor and evaluate the environment, including third-party integrations, through self-assessments and independent security reviews;
  • Assess and manage Cloud security posture through continuous control monitoring;
  • Define and implement security mitigation plan to quickly respond to control weaknesses and threats;

Certifications

  • Minimum 7 years of experience in Cyber Security, Control evaluation and design;
  • Must have 5 years of experience in designing Cloud, Network and Application security architecture;
  • At least one certification such as CISSP, CCSP, CISM, GIAC;
  • Demonstrated experience applying security and risk frameworks, and regulations such as NIST CSF/[Phone Number Removed];, NERC CIP, CIS, CMMC, OWASP, CSA, etc.
  • Deep technical knowledge and experience in Network Security, Cloud Security, Application Security, Endpoint, Firewall/IPS, Web and Email security;
  • Must hold at least 1 certification such as CISSP, CISM, CISA, CRISC, CIPP or similar privacy certifications

Desired Skills:

  • CyberSecurity

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

