Senior/Intermediate Backend Developer at M&M consulting

Nov 8, 2021

  • Build features, with unit tests that can support our large-and-growing user base.

  • Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life.

  • Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal.
  • Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs.
  • Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems.
  • Coding responsibilities
    o Produce clean maintainable and scalable code
    o Modify/Update code
    o Develop prototypes
    o Ensure that your code have unit tests
    o Maintain well-structured Solutions in Source Control
    o Ensure that major updates to a solution are branched
  • Follow established application design standards, policies, and procedures
  • Ensure all new development/updates/changes go through an appropriate testing process
  • Ensure all code deployed to QA is working and self-tested before handed over to QA
  • Ensure adequate handover to QA is done. (Verbal is not adequate)
  • Perform application development/programming analysis duties
  • Install, research, test, and verify proper functioning of software updates
  • Follow established database standards and procedures if applicable
  • Insure that the dev and staging environments are in a well-managed and maintained state
  • Provide input into the design of software systems, offering advice and thoughts and providing feedback

Desired Skills:

  • MongoDB
  • Redis
  • NCache)
  • CMS Exposure (Kentico
  • Netlify
  • Strapi
  • Logz.io
  • EF Core
  • Stored Procedures
  • Nuget Dev
  • T SQL
  • Azure/AWS/GCP
  • OAuth
  • ORM
  • Datalog
  • In-Memory
  • MS SQL
  • AGILE
  • Monitoring Tools

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

