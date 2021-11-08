Senior/Intermediate Backend Developer at M&M consulting

-
Build features, with unit tests that can support our large-and-growing user base.
-
Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life.
- Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal.
- Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs.
- Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems.
- Coding responsibilities
o Produce clean maintainable and scalable code
o Modify/Update code
o Develop prototypes
o Ensure that your code have unit tests
o Maintain well-structured Solutions in Source Control
o Ensure that major updates to a solution are branched
- Follow established application design standards, policies, and procedures
- Ensure all new development/updates/changes go through an appropriate testing process
- Ensure all code deployed to QA is working and self-tested before handed over to QA
- Ensure adequate handover to QA is done. (Verbal is not adequate)
- Perform application development/programming analysis duties
- Install, research, test, and verify proper functioning of software updates
- Follow established database standards and procedures if applicable
- Insure that the dev and staging environments are in a well-managed and maintained state
- Provide input into the design of software systems, offering advice and thoughts and providing feedback
Desired Skills:
- MongoDB
- Redis
- NCache)
- CMS Exposure (Kentico
- Netlify
- Strapi
- Logz.io
- EF Core
- Stored Procedures
- Nuget Dev
- T SQL
- Azure/AWS/GCP
- OAuth
- ORM
- Datalog
- In-Memory
- MS SQL
- AGILE
- Monitoring Tools
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree