Senior Java Developer

Calling ALL Java Developers looking for EXCITING new opportunities!! Office Based from January 2022 Essential-Fully Vaccinated Overtime may be required from time to time & Standby is required on a rotational cycle Do you have a relevant Tertiary Qualification in Informatics with 6 years relevant experience in a multi-tiered Java Application Development?

Designs, develops, and implements Java Applications to support business requirements. Follows Approved Life Cycle Methodologies, creates Design Documents, writes code and performs Unit and Functional Testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a Software Governance role.

Tech Stack:

Java

Object Orientated Programming Fundamentals

Spring

Hibernate

JUnit

SOA

Microservices

Docker

Data Modelling

UML

SQL

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

Architectural Styles

Kafka

Zookeeper

Zuul

Eureka

Obsidian

Elasticsearch

Kibana

FluentD

