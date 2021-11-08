SENIOR SOFTWARE DEVELOPER

JOB SUMMARY: My client seeks a suitably qualified and experienced individual in the above-mentioned role. The successful incumbent will be responsible for building and maintaining a software stack that provides various services to students, universities and employers. The company deals with with tertiary institutions to provide privacy-preserving data services. Their core product is focused on student recruitment and you will be part of the team expanding their current product to other verticals. The primary technologies that used are NestJS with GraphQL on the backend and VueJS on the frontend. Their infrastructure is configured using Terraform and they use Kubernetes for their deployment and cluster configuration. Their product is currently hosted on Digital Ocean for the backend and Netlify on the frontend. Primary responsibilities will include the following:-

Leading a team of 2 – 4 developers of various skill levels

Providing guidance on the system design and architecture

Working with universities to integrate with their systems

Planning and performing development tasks from concept to implementation

Job Requirements

Proven experience working with modern NodeJS or back-end frameworks using NodeJS

Proven experience with a modern web-based frontend framework like Vue, React or Angular

Experience communicating progress to technical and non-technical stakeholders

Employer & Job Benefits:

Nil

