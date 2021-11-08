Senior Software Developer C#

Academic requirements:
- Honours Degree / Degree + work experience
Work experience:
- Intermediate developers will need 5-8 years experience
Technical requirements/abilities:
- Must be able to program in C#
- Must have experience in [URL Removed] and Microsoft sql
- Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process
Contractual offer:
- Initial 6-month contract. Long term position sought, but contract offered on the basis of suitability.
- Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties
Location:
- The developer will be based in Port Elizabeth
- They will not be required to travel to clients but will be office based