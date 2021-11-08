Senior Software Developer C#

Nov 8, 2021

Academic requirements:

  • Honours Degree / Degree + work experience

Work experience:

  • Intermediate developers will need 5-8 years experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

  • Must be able to program in C#
  • Must have experience in [URL Removed] and Microsoft sql
  • Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process

Contractual offer:

  • Initial 6-month contract. Long term position sought, but contract offered on the basis of suitability.
  • Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties

Location:

  • The developer will be based in Port Elizabeth
  • They will not be required to travel to clients but will be office based

