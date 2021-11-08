Senior UX User Experience Designer

- Responsible for understanding the requirements, conducting user research, and translating it into experience strategies, information architectures, user flows, wireframes, and prototypes. Design solutions need to be created factoring our business requirements and technical limitations in account.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Matric certificate (or equivalent)
- Degree, diploma or certification in a career-relevant field of study
- 5+ Years experience as a User Experience Designer at a digital product company
- Preference given to candidates showcasing a strong portfolio of user centered design projects
- Background in User Experience Design, Interaction Design and User Interface Design
- Expertise with Sketch, InVision, Adobe (and other design tools)
- Up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends
- Background in working within fast-paced product design teams
- Having worked in a medium to large organisation is a bonus
- Experience in Agile delivery environments
POSITION OUTPUTS
User Experience Design:
- Work within the established processes, tools and delivery standards
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Interpret data and qualitative feedback
- Design and deliver user stories, user journeys information architectures, wireframes and prototypes optimised for a wide range of devices and interfaces
- Identify design problems and devise elegant design-led solutions
- Organise, facilitate and participate in workshops, brainstorms and creative reviews
- Collaborate with all team members, stakeholders and partners to understand detailed requirements to construct experiences that meet the user needs
- Thorough understanding of experience principles and the tactical implementation thereof
- A solid grasp of user-centered design, planning and conducting user research, user testing, A/B testing, rapid prototyping, heuristic analysis, usability and accessibility concerns
- Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
- Take a user-centered design approach and rapidly test and iterate on designs
- Application of design best practices to solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design
- Deliver product excellence
Project Management:
- Completion of tasks and assignments within the agreed time frames
- Track and monitor project progress and completion
- Undertake Contract management in line with Procurement Policies
- Submit regular reports on projects
- Ensure effective implementation of the integrated project management model
- Identify and manage Risks
Desired Skills:
- user research
- information architectures
- user flows
- User Experience Design
- Interaction Design
- User Interface Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma