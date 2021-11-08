Solutions Architect

Role Purpose:

The Solutions Architect plays an important role in the business development cycle, gathering requirements and directing the activities of the rest of the functional services teams. This role examines functional business specifications and translate them into business guidelines that shape development as well as find ways to align business with enterprise-level [URL Removed] addition to guiding business service teams, he/she is responsible for conducting research on existing systems and devising solutions that work within those [URL Removed] role may meet directly with clients to demonstrate solutions, answer questions about business software capabilities and requirements, and work to resolve issues that arise during the business development cycle.

Key Accountabilities:



Gather functional Requirements

Develop Specifications

Determine Scope

Lead Development Teams

Interface Directly with Clients

Manage External Vendors

Qualifications and Experience:

Solid understanding of how architectural designs relate to large project objectives and business requirements.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Relevant IT/ equivalent qualifications. Experience is key.

5+ years experience in Solutions to Enterprise customers.

10+ years of IT experience across all disciplines in infrastructure technology solutions.

7+ years of experience developing architectural solutions and strategies across multiple domains across all disciplines.

5+ years of experience developing architectural solutions and strategies for emerging markets.

Public Cloud Certifications advantageous.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position