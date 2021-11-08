Solutions Architect (Azure & .Net)

Nov 8, 2021

An established professional financial services company has a role available for a cloud technical lead who is able to confidently move from architectural definition and technical guidance to hands-on implementation and troubleshooting. The right person for this role will be a strong communicator who is able to synthesize, simplify and explain complex problems to different types of audiences, including executive

Main duties and responsibilities:

  • Explore and grow new technology in support of future organisational direction.
  • Champion the adoption of industry best practices to push development standards.
  • Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements.
  • Identify cross functional opportunities, partner with your peers in the organisation and connect business objectives with technical vision.
  • Leading the team to make the correct compromises between short-term business opportunity and long-term technical vision.
  • Drive innovation
  • Participate in the evolution and direction of the company’s cloud strategy.
  • Design, implement and deploy dynamically scalable, and highly available systems on leading cloud providers.
  • Conceptualize on-premises, cloud components, security, networking, and monitoring solutions.
  • Aid in the design and planning to migrate existing complex on-premises applications to cloud platforms.
  • Identify risk items.
  • Provide thought leadership and advisory services while working in an agile development environment including cloud infrastructure, DataOps, DevOps and MLOps concepts.

Ideal qualifications/skills:

  • BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
  • Microsoft-certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert
  • Microsoft-certified Power Platform Solution Architect Expert
  • Certified SOA Architect
  • Track record in building and running large scale systems professionally for 10+ years
  • Experience in communicating with and presenting to Senior stakeholders
  • A minimum of 5+ years of experience in an architect role, leading design of complex systems
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience with technology development and delivery, with particular focus on Azure platform services, such as: ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, logic apps, storage, web and
  • DevOps
  • Possess a deep understanding of programming fundamentals, design patterns, building for scalability, performance, high-availability, clustering and security
  • Proficient in API design using REST, SOAP
  • Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of Architecture Design tools e.g., Sparx or similar experience using tools such as Lucid or Visio

Ideal experience:

  • Background in designing cloud solutions and services
  • Experience in interfacing with multi-faceted teams, internally and externally (Infrastructure, Application development, Analysts)
  • Experience in improving performance and reliability of complex systems
  • Experience in designing for middleware integration and exposure to ESBs and API management
  • Understanding of security by design and principles for general security of applications, integration, networking and storage
  • Systems knowledge:
  • Microsoft .NET Stack
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Other cloud platforms and services

Desired Skills:

  • soa
  • .net
  • cloud
  • azure
  • api
  • soap
  • devops

Learn more/Apply for this position