Solutions Architect (Azure & .Net)

An established professional financial services company has a role available for a cloud technical lead who is able to confidently move from architectural definition and technical guidance to hands-on implementation and troubleshooting. The right person for this role will be a strong communicator who is able to synthesize, simplify and explain complex problems to different types of audiences, including executive
Main duties and responsibilities:
- Explore and grow new technology in support of future organisational direction.
- Champion the adoption of industry best practices to push development standards.
- Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements.
- Identify cross functional opportunities, partner with your peers in the organisation and connect business objectives with technical vision.
- Leading the team to make the correct compromises between short-term business opportunity and long-term technical vision.
- Drive innovation
- Participate in the evolution and direction of the company’s cloud strategy.
- Design, implement and deploy dynamically scalable, and highly available systems on leading cloud providers.
- Conceptualize on-premises, cloud components, security, networking, and monitoring solutions.
- Aid in the design and planning to migrate existing complex on-premises applications to cloud platforms.
- Identify risk items.
- Provide thought leadership and advisory services while working in an agile development environment including cloud infrastructure, DataOps, DevOps and MLOps concepts.
Ideal qualifications/skills:
- BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- Microsoft-certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert
- Microsoft-certified Power Platform Solution Architect Expert
- Certified SOA Architect
- Track record in building and running large scale systems professionally for 10+ years
- Experience in communicating with and presenting to Senior stakeholders
- A minimum of 5+ years of experience in an architect role, leading design of complex systems
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience with technology development and delivery, with particular focus on Azure platform services, such as: ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, logic apps, storage, web and
- DevOps
- Possess a deep understanding of programming fundamentals, design patterns, building for scalability, performance, high-availability, clustering and security
- Proficient in API design using REST, SOAP
- Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of Architecture Design tools e.g., Sparx or similar experience using tools such as Lucid or Visio
Ideal experience:
- Background in designing cloud solutions and services
- Experience in interfacing with multi-faceted teams, internally and externally (Infrastructure, Application development, Analysts)
- Experience in improving performance and reliability of complex systems
- Experience in designing for middleware integration and exposure to ESBs and API management
- Understanding of security by design and principles for general security of applications, integration, networking and storage
- Systems knowledge:
- Microsoft .NET Stack
- Microsoft Azure
- Other cloud platforms and services
