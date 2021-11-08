Solutions Architect (Azure & .Net)

An established professional financial services company has a role available for a cloud technical lead who is able to confidently move from architectural definition and technical guidance to hands-on implementation and troubleshooting. The right person for this role will be a strong communicator who is able to synthesize, simplify and explain complex problems to different types of audiences, including executive

Main duties and responsibilities:

Explore and grow new technology in support of future organisational direction.

Champion the adoption of industry best practices to push development standards.

Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements.

Identify cross functional opportunities, partner with your peers in the organisation and connect business objectives with technical vision.

Leading the team to make the correct compromises between short-term business opportunity and long-term technical vision.

Drive innovation

Participate in the evolution and direction of the company’s cloud strategy.

Design, implement and deploy dynamically scalable, and highly available systems on leading cloud providers.

Conceptualize on-premises, cloud components, security, networking, and monitoring solutions.

Aid in the design and planning to migrate existing complex on-premises applications to cloud platforms.

Identify risk items.

Provide thought leadership and advisory services while working in an agile development environment including cloud infrastructure, DataOps, DevOps and MLOps concepts.

Ideal qualifications/skills:

BSc or MSc degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Microsoft-certified Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Microsoft-certified Power Platform Solution Architect Expert

Certified SOA Architect

Track record in building and running large scale systems professionally for 10+ years

Experience in communicating with and presenting to Senior stakeholders

A minimum of 5+ years of experience in an architect role, leading design of complex systems

Minimum of 5 years’ experience with technology development and delivery, with particular focus on Azure platform services, such as: ADF, Synapse, Databricks, Compute, containers, integration, logic apps, storage, web and

DevOps

Possess a deep understanding of programming fundamentals, design patterns, building for scalability, performance, high-availability, clustering and security

Proficient in API design using REST, SOAP

Proficient in UML, BPM, and the use of Architecture Design tools e.g., Sparx or similar experience using tools such as Lucid or Visio

Ideal experience:

Background in designing cloud solutions and services

Experience in interfacing with multi-faceted teams, internally and externally (Infrastructure, Application development, Analysts)

Experience in improving performance and reliability of complex systems

Experience in designing for middleware integration and exposure to ESBs and API management

Understanding of security by design and principles for general security of applications, integration, networking and storage

Systems knowledge:

Microsoft .NET Stack

Microsoft Azure

Other cloud platforms and services

Desired Skills:

soa

.net

cloud

azure

api

soap

devops

Learn more/Apply for this position