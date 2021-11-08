SQL Developer – DB Administrator

Role Purpose and Responsibilities:You will be expected to support DTS (in-house software) users (record, troubleshoot and fix issues) and should be able to write and maintain applications written in:

Microsoft Access

VBA (Visual Basic for Applications)

T-SQL (Transact – SQL)

Visual Basic and C# using Visual Studio

Knowledge of more recent languages, such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as well as an understanding of web page design and implementation, would be a [URL Removed] will also be expected to be involved in documenting the [URL Removed] addition, you should also:

Demonstrate a willngess to solve problems

Have the ability and tenacity to tackle issues that they have not come across before (i.e. the ability to extraploate, cross-apply knowledge, figure things out)

Have some track record of academic/work experience that shows an ability to think (hopefully, out of the box)

