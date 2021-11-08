Stores IT Specialist at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
We’re looking to add great new talent to our Infotec – Stores Technical Services portfolio. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.
TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.
Responsibilities:
Providing 3rd line technical support for TFG store systems environment
Trouble shooting and deployment using SCCM platform
Service level agreement compliance
Stakeholder engagement with stores service providers and other support teams
Identifying improvement opportunities and enhancements for current processes
Investigating and implementing solutions to technical issues
Detailed documentation relating to processes kept and maintained
Hardware and software testing and certification
Involvement in technical projects
Symantec reporting and deployments
Microsoft patching
Requirements:
A relevant tertiary qualification
5 years relevant IT/store systems support experience
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
Understanding of ITIL, incident and problem management best practices
Excellent desktop hardware and peripheral knowledge
In depth knowledge of Windows 7 & Server 2008 r2 technology
In depth knowledge of SCCM CB (Current Branch)
Knowledge and understanding of AD, DNS, MSMQ, SQL
Microsoft Infrastructure knowledge in a remote office environment
Knowledge and understanding of an Enterprise Mobile Management Solution
Knowledge and understanding of wireless networking (access points and managed switches)
Excellent communication skills (written and verbal) at various business levels
To be able to work in a highly pressurized and target driven environment
Able to work independently, as well as within a team
Strong organizational, analytical and co-ordination ability
High attention to detail
Willing and committed to continuous learning
Advantageous:
Good VB and Powershell scripting skills
Working knowledge of Mikrotik or other networking equipment
Knowledge and understanding of Enterprise Mobile Management, preferably on an Android or iOS platform
Knowledge of Windows 10 & Server 2012 technology
Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.