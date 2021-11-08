Our client, who is JSE-listed, and one of the top banks in South Africa, currently seeks to appoint a Technical Test Analyst to join their highly accomplished IT Team in Sandton.
Criteria and Experience
- Matric
- Certification in software testing
- 3+ years testing analysis experience
- Exposure to the different Test Methodologies
- Experience in a financial services or e-Commerce environment
- Must have a positive attitude and be easily adaptable and flexible in terms of taking on the responsibilities, above and beyond the specified tasks
- Must be a team player and able to function in a “high stress” environment without losing sight of the tasks at hand
- Willingness to work late hours and weekends when required
- Someone whose passion is IT and who is eager to learn more and grow within a very dynamic team
Core Technical Skills
Essential – must possess the following skills
- 3+ years testing analysis experience
- Exposure to Test Director
- Exposure to Quality Centre
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Analytical skills
- Experience working with manual test cases
- SQL knowledge would be an advantage
Core Business Objectives
- Analysis of requirements – Review Specifications – business, functional and technical – prior to drawing up test cases
- Produce Test Cases – modular, integrated, volume and regression tests
- Identify the risks in the Test Plan
- Create test data i.e.: create new profiles, create batch files,
- Execute tests and update test cases with test results
- Track and record errors picked up during testing
- Categorise, prioritise, and report all errors
- Defect management (initiate and run meetings with Business and Tech teams)
- Responsible for co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing
- Identify changes that impact current Build Test Matrix
- Update Build Test Matrix with any changes to current functionality
- Conduct build (deployment) testing prior to Live in Build week
- Conduct Live testing once build is done
- Non-prioritised integrated testing for the other Business units within Client company
- Administration tasks include: Documented Test Cases, Test Plans, Error Logs, Follow sign-off procedures and manual storage
Desired Skills:
- Test director
- SQL
- User Acceptance Testing
- UAT
- test analysis
- Testing
- Software Testing
- ecommerce
- E – Commerce
- financial services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate