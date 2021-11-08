Technical Test Analyst

Nov 8, 2021

Our client, who is JSE-listed, and one of the top banks in South Africa, currently seeks to appoint a Technical Test Analyst to join their highly accomplished IT Team in Sandton.

Criteria and Experience

  • Matric
  • Certification in software testing
  • 3+ years testing analysis experience
  • Exposure to the different Test Methodologies
  • Experience in a financial services or e-Commerce environment
  • Must have a positive attitude and be easily adaptable and flexible in terms of taking on the responsibilities, above and beyond the specified tasks
  • Must be a team player and able to function in a “high stress” environment without losing sight of the tasks at hand
  • Willingness to work late hours and weekends when required
  • Someone whose passion is IT and who is eager to learn more and grow within a very dynamic team

Core Technical Skills

Essential – must possess the following skills

  • 3+ years testing analysis experience
  • Exposure to Test Director
  • Exposure to Quality Centre
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Experience working with manual test cases
  • SQL knowledge would be an advantage

Core Business Objectives

  • Analysis of requirements – Review Specifications – business, functional and technical – prior to drawing up test cases
  • Produce Test Cases – modular, integrated, volume and regression tests
  • Identify the risks in the Test Plan
  • Create test data i.e.: create new profiles, create batch files,
  • Execute tests and update test cases with test results
  • Track and record errors picked up during testing
  • Categorise, prioritise, and report all errors
  • Defect management (initiate and run meetings with Business and Tech teams)
  • Responsible for co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing
  • Identify changes that impact current Build Test Matrix
  • Update Build Test Matrix with any changes to current functionality
  • Conduct build (deployment) testing prior to Live in Build week
  • Conduct Live testing once build is done
  • Non-prioritised integrated testing for the other Business units within Client company
  • Administration tasks include: Documented Test Cases, Test Plans, Error Logs, Follow sign-off procedures and manual storage

