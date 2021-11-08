Technical Test Analyst

Our client, who is JSE-listed, and one of the top banks in South Africa, currently seeks to appoint a Technical Test Analyst to join their highly accomplished IT Team in Sandton.

Criteria and Experience

Matric

Certification in software testing

3+ years testing analysis experience

Exposure to the different Test Methodologies

Experience in a financial services or e-Commerce environment

Must have a positive attitude and be easily adaptable and flexible in terms of taking on the responsibilities, above and beyond the specified tasks

Must be a team player and able to function in a “high stress” environment without losing sight of the tasks at hand

Willingness to work late hours and weekends when required

Someone whose passion is IT and who is eager to learn more and grow within a very dynamic team

Core Technical Skills

Essential – must possess the following skills

3+ years testing analysis experience

Exposure to Test Director

Exposure to Quality Centre

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Analytical skills

Experience working with manual test cases

SQL knowledge would be an advantage

Core Business Objectives

Analysis of requirements – Review Specifications – business, functional and technical – prior to drawing up test cases

Produce Test Cases – modular, integrated, volume and regression tests

Identify the risks in the Test Plan

Create test data i.e.: create new profiles, create batch files,

Execute tests and update test cases with test results

Track and record errors picked up during testing

Categorise, prioritise, and report all errors

Defect management (initiate and run meetings with Business and Tech teams)

Responsible for co-ordinating User Acceptance Testing

Identify changes that impact current Build Test Matrix

Update Build Test Matrix with any changes to current functionality

Conduct build (deployment) testing prior to Live in Build week

Conduct Live testing once build is done

Non-prioritised integrated testing for the other Business units within Client company

Administration tasks include: Documented Test Cases, Test Plans, Error Logs, Follow sign-off procedures and manual storage

Suitable applicants are encouraged to respond to this ad or submit their CV directly to [Email Address Removed] for immediate consideration. Should you not receive a response within 2 weeks, please deem your application as being unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Test director

SQL

User Acceptance Testing

UAT

test analysis

Testing

Software Testing

ecommerce

E – Commerce

financial services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position