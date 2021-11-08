UX Designer

Our client is in the process of overhauling their existing web platform, designing new products, and scaling the Experience Design Discipline within their organisation. They are looking for an energetic, inspiring and seasoned UX designer with a proven track record in designing and improving web applications.

As a senior UX Designer you will:

Work closely with the UX lead and UI lead, as well as the greater team to realise our vision, mission, and values through inspiring customer-centric designs.

Partner with our product team, stakeholders and customers to design solutions that achieve customer and business objectives.

Facilitate discovery workshops

Create user journeys

Create low-fidelity wireframes & high-fidelity prototypes and UI designs

Conduct user research and present findings

Assist in managing our growing design system

Skills and Attributes:

User-centred design experience

Expertise in UX design and research software such as: Figma, Optimal Workshop, and Hotjar

Product and competitor research

Data analysis & working with Google analytics are a plus

Excellent communication skills that will assist you in presenting concepts and ideas in a way that’s simple to understand, working with cross-functional teams including product development and the contact centre.

A flexible approach as you’ll be required to work on a diverse range of projects

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Basic HTML5 & CSS3 are a plus

Qualifications & Experience:

3 years plus experience as a UX Designer

A diploma or equivalent in the design field

A portfolio of work done to date

Desired Skills:

UX Designer

Figma

Optimal Workshop

Hotjar

Data analyis

Google Analytics

HTML5

CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position