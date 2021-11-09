CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY FULLY QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Must have PMP qualification
The company requires the services of an experienced AGILE PROJECT MANAGER. The successful candidate will work remotely with a team in Europe and will plan and manage the rollout of FMCG Saas Software to an international concern. Development is completed and the successful candidate will be tasked to manage a speedy and successful implementation
The challenges will be getting into people’s diaries and managing all the sources of information and communication
KEY SKILLS
Project Management (Plan, Control and report)
Above average understanding of Agile and scrum methodologies
Working knowledge of JIRA
Working knowledge of Confluence (optional)
To be successful you must:
Communicate strongly on Product Owner Level
Close co-operation and relationship with the Development and Client teams
Playing the facilitator role on all levels
Full job requirement will be forwarded to successful candidate. If you are not called within two weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful