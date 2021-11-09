Agile Project Manager

CONTRACT POSITION. ONLY FULLY QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

Must have PMP qualification

The company requires the services of an experienced AGILE PROJECT MANAGER. The successful candidate will work remotely with a team in Europe and will plan and manage the rollout of FMCG Saas Software to an international concern. Development is completed and the successful candidate will be tasked to manage a speedy and successful implementation

The challenges will be getting into people’s diaries and managing all the sources of information and communication

KEY SKILLS

Project Management (Plan, Control and report)

Above average understanding of Agile and scrum methodologies

Working knowledge of JIRA

Working knowledge of Confluence (optional)

To be successful you must:

Communicate strongly on Product Owner Level

Close co-operation and relationship with the Development and Client teams

Playing the facilitator role on all levels

Full job requirement will be forwarded to successful candidate. If you are not called within two weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful

