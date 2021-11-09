My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!
They are currently looking for an Automation Tester with about 4 years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM as methodology.
Requirements:
- Good Quality Assurance background
- Test Planning
- Test Analysis
- Testing Methodologies
- Bug life cycle
- Strong C# skill set with experience working with the below or similar libraries
- Selenium
- RestSharp
- NUnit
- Dapper
- Good knowledge in testing API’s using industry tools is required:
- Postman
- Swagger
- SoapUI
- Good Microsoft SQL Knowledge would be advantageous
- Previous experience working in an Agile Software Development environment would be advantageous
- Previous experience working in a Microsoft Azure DevOps environment would be advantageous
Your responsibilities will be (but aren’t limited to):
- Setting standards for automation tool selection and methodology development
- Proof of concept projects
- Quality assurance interviews
- Participate in system design discussions making sure that the test ability (through automation) of new systems are kept in mind as early in the process as possible (not be an afterthought)
- Deal with the non-technical problems related to automation: people, process, and policy
- Participate and contribute to sprint process
Send CVs to
