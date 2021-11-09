Automation Tester

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!

They are currently looking for an Automation Tester with about 4 years’ experience within an environment using SCRUM as methodology.

Requirements:

Good Quality Assurance background

Test Planning

Test Analysis

Testing Methodologies

Bug life cycle

Strong C# skill set with experience working with the below or similar libraries

Selenium

RestSharp

NUnit

Dapper

Good knowledge in testing API’s using industry tools is required:

Postman

Swagger

SoapUI

Good Microsoft SQL Knowledge would be advantageous

Previous experience working in an Agile Software Development environment would be advantageous

Previous experience working in a Microsoft Azure DevOps environment would be advantageous

Your responsibilities will be (but aren’t limited to):

Setting standards for automation tool selection and methodology development

Proof of concept projects

Quality assurance interviews

Participate in system design discussions making sure that the test ability (through automation) of new systems are kept in mind as early in the process as possible (not be an afterthought)

Deal with the non-technical problems related to automation: people, process, and policy

Participate and contribute to sprint process

Send CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Tester

Automation

C#

Azure

Selenium

QA

Selenium WebDriver

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

You won’t find a more exciting place to work than this one in Pretoria!

