BI Developer (CH731) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Nov 9, 2021

Our client, a Business Intelligence consulting company, based in Somerset West is looking for a data expert to assist and take responsibility for developing, deploying and supporting BI solutions, and be flexible within a wide variety of BI toolsets.

You will get to work in an everchanging environment, that pushes the boundaries of technology and innovation. Use your know-how to perform a key business advisory role, using relational and dimensional data. Help us create, innovate and manipulate data for trailblazing business solutions, within a broad spectrum of industry sectors.

ABOUT THE POSITION

Are you someone who can manage design, documenting, data modelling and manage multiple projects and developments ?

Design and Documenting

  • Generate specs for new reports based on business requirements
  • Identify areas of improvement in the reporting process
  • Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
  • Document all reports, data sources and purpose of reports
  • Identify data sources and availability
  • Design, build and release reports to relevant stakeholders
  • Extract, transform and load data from external sources (Excel, SharePoint lists, SFTP, SQL)
  • Rapid development of proof of concepts
  • Assisting with technology proposals

Data Modelling

  • Build sustainable data models.
  • Monitor and track data reports.
  • Identify root causes and escalation of failure points.

General

  • Must be able to manage multiple projects.
  • Must be a team player
  • Must be agile
  • Must have working experience 1 2 years minimum.

ARE YOU THIS PERSON?

Qualification and Experience

  • Three-year?tertiary qualification in IT or a related field (with 1 2 Years exp) OR
  • 3 years experience in Business Intelligence, Data Analytics or similar, as well as experience with the following skills and technologies:
    • MS SQL
    • SSAS / DAX Data Modelling / Tabular / Multi-Dimensional Modelling exposure
    • Microsoft Power BI skills
    • Tableau
    • SAP BW
    • Altyrex
    • Planful
    • Experience in Microsoft Power Automate
    • Snowflake skills
    • The ability to?work?with international clients

General:

  • Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
  • In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
