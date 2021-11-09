BI Specialist

The BI Specialist will offer interactive visualization and advanced analytics capabilities that empower the business to make smarter and real-time decisions.

Duties and responsibilities:

PowerBI development: data processing, modelling, transformation and building Visualizations

ETL Development Using ETL tools and Techniques

Developing Stored Procedures, views, joins, aggregates, temp tables, etc

Understanding and implementing data processing techniques

Understanding and implementing data transformation techniques

Data Trouble shooting (Source files, Source systems, Databases,Etc)

Thorough testing of unit and data set groupings is required

Analyse, design and trouble shoot data, visualizations and ETL packages

Building reports, dashboards and other visualizations

Verbally communicate with team members and other stakeholders, present to small groups

Elicit requirements verbally without the benefit of documentation

Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights

Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI

Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those

Analysing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making

Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish

Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models

Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations

Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics

Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI

Analyse current ETL process, define and design new systems

Data warehouse development and work with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS

Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems

Create customized charts and custom calculations as per requirements

Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs

Work with users and team members at all levels for performance improvement and suggestions

Experience and qualifications:



Bachelors degree in Data Analytics,

Bachelors degree with Mathematics and/or Applied Mathematics

minimum experience of 2 or 3 years working with BI tools, or any data-specific roles.

Must have experience in BI tools, have a sound knowledge of database management, SQL querying, data modelling, data warehousing, business intelligence. Experience working ERP solutions would be advantageous.

SKILLS & COMPETENCIES

Essential

Analytical mindset with a problem-solving approach

MS PowerBI

ETL

MS SQL

Data Processing

Data Transformation

Data Analysis

Testing

BI Support and Analysis

Visualizations

Presentation and Communication

Verbal Requirements Elicitation

Database Management

MS SSIS

Dax

Advantageous

Documentation

Research and Implementation

C# or similar

Excel

Dimensional Modelling

Stay updated with advancements and best practices in design and development

BEHAVIOURAL QUALITIES

Attention to detail,

Precise, analytical approach to work tasks.

Working without close supervision.

Meeting deadlines.

Ability to interact with business as well as technical teams

Strong communication and management skills

Ability to learn and respond quickly to the fast-changing business environment

Ability to multitask and excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to work in an agile environment with a focus on continuous improvement

Self-motivated and eager to learn

A team player and able to lead and initiate

DESIRABLE SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Data Analytics:

They must be able to see the big picture and communicate insights in laymans terms to everyone in the organization.

They should be able to drill-down data and visualize data in the best possible way through charts / reports/ dashboards.

Software Development Skills:

He/she doesnt have to be an expert in software development, but to meet diversified needs, they must know how to develop a custom BI solution. It is essential to understand technical aspects as well as software development architecture to transform requirements into technical presence.

