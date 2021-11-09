BI Specialist

Nov 9, 2021

The BI Specialist will offer interactive visualization and advanced analytics capabilities that empower the business to make smarter and real-time decisions.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • PowerBI development: data processing, modelling, transformation and building Visualizations
  • ETL Development Using ETL tools and Techniques
  • Developing Stored Procedures, views, joins, aggregates, temp tables, etc
  • Understanding and implementing data processing techniques
  • Understanding and implementing data transformation techniques
  • Data Trouble shooting (Source files, Source systems, Databases,Etc)
  • Thorough testing of unit and data set groupings is required
  • Analyse, design and trouble shoot data, visualizations and ETL packages
  • Building reports, dashboards and other visualizations
  • Verbally communicate with team members and other stakeholders, present to small groups
  • Elicit requirements verbally without the benefit of documentation
  • Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights
  • Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
  • Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those
  • Analysing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making
  • Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish
  • Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models
  • Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations
  • Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics
  • Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI
  • Analyse current ETL process, define and design new systems
  • Data warehouse development and work with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS
  • Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems
  • Create customized charts and custom calculations as per requirements
  • Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs
  • Work with users and team members at all levels for performance improvement and suggestions

Experience and qualifications:

  • Bachelors degree in Data Analytics,
  • Bachelors degree with Mathematics and/or Applied Mathematics
  • minimum experience of 2 or 3 years working with BI tools, or any data-specific roles.
  • Must have experience in BI tools, have a sound knowledge of database management, SQL querying, data modelling, data warehousing, business intelligence. Experience working ERP solutions would be advantageous.

SKILLS & COMPETENCIES

Essential

  • Analytical mindset with a problem-solving approach
  • MS PowerBI
  • ETL
  • MS SQL
  • Data Processing
  • Data Transformation
  • Data Analysis
  • Testing
  • BI Support and Analysis
  • Visualizations
  • Presentation and Communication
  • Verbal Requirements Elicitation
  • Database Management
  • MS SSIS
  • Dax

Advantageous

  • Documentation
  • Research and Implementation
  • C# or similar
  • Excel
  • Dimensional Modelling
  • Stay updated with advancements and best practices in design and development

BEHAVIOURAL QUALITIES

  • Attention to detail,
  • Precise, analytical approach to work tasks.
  • Working without close supervision.
  • Meeting deadlines.
  • Ability to interact with business as well as technical teams
  • Strong communication and management skills
  • Ability to learn and respond quickly to the fast-changing business environment
  • Ability to multitask and excellent interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work in an agile environment with a focus on continuous improvement
  • Self-motivated and eager to learn
  • A team player and able to lead and initiate

DESIRABLE SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Data Analytics:

  • They must be able to see the big picture and communicate insights in laymans terms to everyone in the organization.
  • They should be able to drill-down data and visualize data in the best possible way through charts / reports/ dashboards.

Software Development Skills:

  • He/she doesnt have to be an expert in software development, but to meet diversified needs, they must know how to develop a custom BI solution. It is essential to understand technical aspects as well as software development architecture to transform requirements into technical presence.

Learn more/Apply for this position