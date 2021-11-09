The BI Specialist will offer interactive visualization and advanced analytics capabilities that empower the business to make smarter and real-time decisions.
Duties and responsibilities:
- PowerBI development: data processing, modelling, transformation and building Visualizations
- ETL Development Using ETL tools and Techniques
- Developing Stored Procedures, views, joins, aggregates, temp tables, etc
- Understanding and implementing data processing techniques
- Understanding and implementing data transformation techniques
- Data Trouble shooting (Source files, Source systems, Databases,Etc)
- Thorough testing of unit and data set groupings is required
- Analyse, design and trouble shoot data, visualizations and ETL packages
- Building reports, dashboards and other visualizations
- Verbally communicate with team members and other stakeholders, present to small groups
- Elicit requirements verbally without the benefit of documentation
- Understand business requirements in BI context and design data models to transform raw data into meaningful insights
- Create dashboards and interactive visual reports using Power BI
- Identify key performance indicators (KPIs) with clear objectives and consistently monitor those
- Analysing data and present data through reports that aid decision-making
- Convert business requirements into technical specifications and decide timeline to accomplish
- Create relationships between data and develop tabular and other multidimensional data models
- Chart creation and data documentation explaining algorithms, parameters, models, and relations
- Design, develop, test, and deploy Power BI scripts and perform detailed analytics
- Perform DAX queries and functions in Power BI
- Analyse current ETL process, define and design new systems
- Data warehouse development and work with SSAS, SSIS, and SSRS
- Redefine and make technical/strategic changes to enhance existing Business Intelligence systems
- Create customized charts and custom calculations as per requirements
- Design, develop and deploy business intelligence solutions as per needs
- Work with users and team members at all levels for performance improvement and suggestions
Experience and qualifications:
- Bachelors degree in Data Analytics,
- Bachelors degree with Mathematics and/or Applied Mathematics
- minimum experience of 2 or 3 years working with BI tools, or any data-specific roles.
- Must have experience in BI tools, have a sound knowledge of database management, SQL querying, data modelling, data warehousing, business intelligence. Experience working ERP solutions would be advantageous.
SKILLS & COMPETENCIES
Essential
- Analytical mindset with a problem-solving approach
- MS PowerBI
- ETL
- MS SQL
- Data Processing
- Data Transformation
- Data Analysis
- Testing
- BI Support and Analysis
- Visualizations
- Presentation and Communication
- Verbal Requirements Elicitation
- Database Management
- MS SSIS
- Dax
Advantageous
- Documentation
- Research and Implementation
- C# or similar
- Excel
- Dimensional Modelling
- Stay updated with advancements and best practices in design and development
BEHAVIOURAL QUALITIES
- Attention to detail,
- Precise, analytical approach to work tasks.
- Working without close supervision.
- Meeting deadlines.
- Ability to interact with business as well as technical teams
- Strong communication and management skills
- Ability to learn and respond quickly to the fast-changing business environment
- Ability to multitask and excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to work in an agile environment with a focus on continuous improvement
- Self-motivated and eager to learn
- A team player and able to lead and initiate
DESIRABLE SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:
Data Analytics:
- They must be able to see the big picture and communicate insights in laymans terms to everyone in the organization.
- They should be able to drill-down data and visualize data in the best possible way through charts / reports/ dashboards.
Software Development Skills:
- He/she doesnt have to be an expert in software development, but to meet diversified needs, they must know how to develop a custom BI solution. It is essential to understand technical aspects as well as software development architecture to transform requirements into technical presence.