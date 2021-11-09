JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Data Analyst will assist the current Team with ongoing projects.
- Data Analyst required to implement and maintain solutions including data sourcing, data transformation using SQL.
- Data Analyst will be communicating with client and end-user to determine purpose and end solution requirements.
- The role will also cover data extraction and data manipulation to fulfil client requirements, including adhoc requests, documentation, effective communication with client and stakeholders.
- 3 month contract
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- National Diploma: Information Technology (IT – Software Development)
- MCSE Certificate-Data Management and Analytics or Business Intelligence
Experience & Skills
- 2 – 3 years relevant experience.
- Solid experience in Transact-SQL.
- Knowledge and experience in R and Python be advantageous
- Good understanding of databases and concepts.
- Understanding data transformation into useful information.
- Good knowledge and experience in data extraction and data manipulation.
- Ability to determine data structures and new sources and linking different datasets.
- Ability to make sense and untangle data, analyse, model and interpret.
- Understanding of end user reporting and visualise data into useful data stories.
Non-Technical Skills
- Analytical and problem-solving skills: Data analysts work with large amounts of data: facts, figures, and number crunching. You will need to see through the data and analyse it to find conclusions.
- Ability to work well in a team as well as individually
- Communication Skills – written and verbal: Data analysts are often called to present their findings or translate the data into an understandable document. You will need to write and speak clearly, easily communicating complex ideas.
- Ability to accurately estimate work required on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
- Critical Thinking: Data analysts must look at the numbers, trends, and data and come to new conclusions based on the findings.
- Attention to detail and passionate about data. A methodical and logical approach. Data is precise. Data analysts have to make sure they are vigilant in their analysis to come to correct conclusions.
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.
- Math Skills: Data analysts need math skills to estimate numerical data.
- Positive outlook on life, work and other people
- Able to think creatively outside the box
- Create and deliver value to the greater team and company
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- IT
- Software Development
- MCSE
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma