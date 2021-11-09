Data Analyst

Nov 9, 2021

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE

  • Data Analyst will assist the current Team with ongoing projects.
  • Data Analyst required to implement and maintain solutions including data sourcing, data transformation using SQL.
  • Data Analyst will be communicating with client and end-user to determine purpose and end solution requirements.
  • The role will also cover data extraction and data manipulation to fulfil client requirements, including adhoc requests, documentation, effective communication with client and stakeholders.
  • 3 month contract

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • National Diploma: Information Technology (IT – Software Development)
  • MCSE Certificate-Data Management and Analytics or Business Intelligence

Experience & Skills

  • 2 – 3 years relevant experience.
  • Solid experience in Transact-SQL.
  • Knowledge and experience in R and Python be advantageous
  • Good understanding of databases and concepts.
  • Understanding data transformation into useful information.
  • Good knowledge and experience in data extraction and data manipulation.
  • Ability to determine data structures and new sources and linking different datasets.
  • Ability to make sense and untangle data, analyse, model and interpret.
  • Understanding of end user reporting and visualise data into useful data stories.

Non-Technical Skills

  • Analytical and problem-solving skills: Data analysts work with large amounts of data: facts, figures, and number crunching. You will need to see through the data and analyse it to find conclusions.
  • Ability to work well in a team as well as individually
  • Communication Skills – written and verbal: Data analysts are often called to present their findings or translate the data into an understandable document. You will need to write and speak clearly, easily communicating complex ideas.
  • Ability to accurately estimate work required on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
  • Critical Thinking: Data analysts must look at the numbers, trends, and data and come to new conclusions based on the findings.
  • Attention to detail and passionate about data. A methodical and logical approach. Data is precise. Data analysts have to make sure they are vigilant in their analysis to come to correct conclusions.
  • Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions.
  • Math Skills: Data analysts need math skills to estimate numerical data.
  • Positive outlook on life, work and other people
  • Able to think creatively outside the box
  • Create and deliver value to the greater team and company

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Python
  • IT
  • Software Development
  • MCSE

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

