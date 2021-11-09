Data Engineer C

A leading organisation is looking for a Data Engineer C to join their team. The main purpose of role is to ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders

Responsibilities:

Control expenditure and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Manage acquisition, consumption and deployment of data for operational use

Provide required support in designing and developing systems and solutions

Contribute to business analysis processes

Manage data and system integration and testing

Conduct research on architectural systems

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships across area of specialisation

Participate in planned activities that are appropriate for own development

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Minimum Qualification – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems

Experience – 3 to 5 years in Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) of data from source systems or experience in data integration for consumption use cases

Minimum Qualification – Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Information Systems

Experience – 3 to 5 years in Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) of data from source systems or experience in data integration for consumption use cases

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply. If you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

