Developer – Java (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Development of highly available distributed systems.
- Creating technical specifications based on business requirements.
- Actively participating in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.
- Performing functional testing. Writing unit tests.
- 2nd line support of production system which will require standby on a rotation basis.
- Performing peer reviews with constructive feedback.
- Assisting in the development and training of lesser experienced team members.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Degree.
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years’ experience in coding enterprise software systems.
- Solid Java SDLC (develop, debug, test, package, publish, deploy) experience.
- Proficiency in Java (or similar object-oriented programming language) a must.
- Experience with at least one or more of the following database systems:
- MySQL.
- Oracle.
- Postgres.
- The following would be an added advantage towards your application:
- Oracle knowledge / experience.
- General Unix / Linux experience.
- Exposure to/understanding of GSM technologies.
- Oracle Java certification.
- Knowledge of Front-end technologies, such as Typescript or JavaScript (e.g. React).
- Working knowledge of Spring Technologies and JPA / Hibernate.
- Understanding of relational database designs.
- Exposure working in Agile / Kanban teams.
- Working knowledge of continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins or Hudson.
- Be familiar with Java build and dependency management tools such as Maven and Ant.
- Working knowledge of GIT or similar source repository management tool.
- Proficient with Java IDE, such as Eclipse.
- A working knowledge of relational databases.
- Must be comfortable with implementing OO designs and be able to interpret technical and business specifications.
- Be comfortable constructing complex high-performance SQL queries.
- Troubleshoot and identify bottlenecks in the application.
- Be comfortable with multi-threading concepts, such as concurrency.
Desired Skills:
- Java Developer
- SDLC
- React