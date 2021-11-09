Digital Strategist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:SERVE as a seamless interface between clients, partners & the digital operations centre that sits at the heart of a rapidly growing Tech company offering innovative Marketing & Sales solutions seeking your creative talents to be their next Digital Strategist. The ideal candidate must be technically skilled in Digital Strategy and Marketing, have exceptional client management, must have worked on and have an understanding of various digital platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook, an in-depth knowledge of all facets of digital marketing, ranging from campaign optimisation to new emerging technologies, able to understand how campaign strategists build complete customer journeys that connect data from all touchpoints to create a single customer view & the ability to get clients to grasp how bespoke analytics tools track customers across multiple devices in real-time and drive better returns on ad spend (ROAS).DUTIES:

Act as a seamless interface between the clients, partners and the digital operations centre that sits at the heart of the company.

Assist and advise clients in achieving their advertising objectives.

Analyse, monitor and optimise campaigns across Digital Marketing channels (Google Search, Google Display, YouTube, Facebook, SMS and Email).

Explore new channels as well as look into new ways of reaching specific target audiences and growing market share.

Work closely with the in-house team as well as outsourced service providers and partners.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technically skilled in Digital Strategy and Marketing.

Must be client facing and have exceptional client management skills.

Able to effectively communicate strategies with client.

Must have worked on and have an understanding of various digital platforms such as Google Ads, Facebook.

In-depth knowledge of all facets of digital marketing, ranging from campaign optimisation to new emerging technologies.

Able to understand how campaign strategists build complete customer journeys that connect data from all touchpoints to create a single customer view.

The ability to get clients to grasp how bespoke analytics tools track customers across multiple devices in real-time and drive better returns on ad spend (ROAS).

A strategic mindset with a solid ability to link qualitative and quantitative information to make actionable recommendations to the team.

Ability to resolve a wide range of challenges in elegant and creative ways.

Own transport.

ATTRIBUTES:

Clear communicator.

Team-player.

Proactive.

Solution-driven.

Ready to be accountable.

Have a keen eye for detail.

Have a proven multi-tasking record.

Stress-tolerant and great at shifting priorities as demands change.

