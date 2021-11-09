Frontend Engineer / Report Developer (Cape Town or Johannesburg) x3 at Capitec

Nov 9, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To support business decisions throughcompiling data into reports using client requirements as a filter for processing relevant data.
  • Tovisualisedata and share insights across the organisation allowing business to maketimely andinformed decisions.
  • Design, developmentand deployment of reporting and analytical solutions

Experience

Minimum:

  • 3yrs+Implementing innovative BI solutions leading to clear businessdecisions andbenefits.
  • Applying BI best practice.
  • SQL Query writing
  • 3yrsworking withvisualisationtools
  • Product developmentlife cycle

Ideal:

  • Analysis/report development in afinancial/banking environmen

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Diploma in Data Analysis or Business Analysis

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Data Analysis or Business Administration

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Extensive knowledge of BI/reporting and analytical tools
  • In depth knowledge of Business IntelligenceandDataWarehousingbest practices
  • In depth knowledge of BI environments, solutions and implementations (end-to-end BI architecture and technologies)
  • Expert in the field of BI development (reports, dashboards, data visualisation, etc.)
  • Knowledge of both waterfall and agile development approaches.
  • A good understanding of design and user experience principles
  • Language: SQL
  • Agileprinciples

Ideal:

  • Capitec Bank data and analytics landscape.

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • SQL Skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Working with People
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Following Instructions and Procedures

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

