Information Architect

A leading organisation is looking for a Information Architect to join their team. The main purpose of the role is the specification product selection and design of infrastructure components to implement a systems architecture.

Responsibilities:

Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Information technology solutions

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness

Develop and implement differentiated service models for client segments.

Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end-users, SMEs, project managers and senior staff members byproviding input to business requirements

Liaise and communicate the system requirements to the necessary audiences e.g. testers, developers, business analysts

Provide infrastructure components that are used by all the domains within the architecture by providing a generalist view of technologies, both current and cutting edge; and deliver enterprise standards, assist with architecture specifications, development and integration

Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions.Ensure compliance with audit requirements

Analyze the current technology environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement by analyzing technology industry and market trends, and determine their potential impact on the enterprise.

Document necessary technical architecture design and analysis work, possibly including project post mortem documentation and metric collection and deliver enterprise standards by assisting with architecture specifications, development and integration

Consult on application or infrastructure development projects to fit systems or infrastructure to the technical architecture, and identify when it is necessary to modify the technical architecture to accommodate project needs.

Explore ways to constantly improve quality of existing services, processes and systems in order to be more efficient

Define the principles that guide technology decisions for the enterprise by assisting with designing the governance activities associated with ensuring Technology Architecture compliance

Manage own development to increase own competencies

Provision of training on current systems as and when required.

Plan and manage performance, skills development, employment equity, talent and culture of team in order to improve innovation, achieve efficiencies and increase competencies

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma and the required Certification

3-4 years relevant

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

