Intermediate Network Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes

performing 3rd level support, root cause analysis, interface with various vendors and making recommendations on

global best practicesClient DetailsThe client is a large security firm with large, complex operations within the African region.Description

Internal Policies, Procedures

and Processes – Familiarization, adherence, drafting and compliance with all company

policies and procedures

Equipment installations, either on site or coordinate remotely

Determine and analyze requirements when need arises

Conduct pre-implementation testing and quality assurance

Setup project plan for smooth implementation

Determine and coordinate relevant role players during implementation

project

Submit necessary change requests for installations, implementations,

etc.

Conduct assessments on both LAN & WAN, report findings and possible

network solutions

designs and network installations Health and Safety – Participate in the design/ development/ review/ implementation and

monitoring of the branch/region/national safety plans for each year.

Participate in safety forums created by company for example safety

meetings and safety talks

Report all safety incidents to the relevant people

Discuss all safety incidents on all levels

ProfileQualification

Grade 12 or NQF Level 4

CCNA & CCNP

Experience

3 years’ experience with Cisco

to large enterprises

Skills and attributes

Project Management

Drafting policies, procedures

scale, taking various cultures into account Performance Driven

Collaboration Management Customer Thinking

Working with Complexity

Driving Change

Delivering Performance

Job OfferCTC: ZAR 780K P.A

About The Employer:

Global security company headquartered in London, England

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position