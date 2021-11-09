Intermediate Network Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Nov 9, 2021

The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes
performing 3rd level support, root cause analysis, interface with various vendors and making recommendations on
global best practicesClient DetailsThe client is a large security firm with large, complex operations within the African region.Description

  • Internal Policies, Procedures
    and Processes – Familiarization, adherence, drafting and compliance with all company
    policies and procedures
  • Site Installations / Surveys
  • Equipment installations, either on site or coordinate remotely
    Determine and analyze requirements when need arises
    Conduct pre-implementation testing and quality assurance
    Setup project plan for smooth implementation
    Determine and coordinate relevant role players during implementation
    project
    Submit necessary change requests for installations, implementations,
    etc.
    Conduct assessments on both LAN & WAN, report findings and possible
    network solutions
  • Deploy Network Infrastructure
    (WAN & LAN)
  • Executing QA on Network
    designs and network
    installations
  • Health and Safety – Participate in the design/ development/ review/ implementation and
    monitoring of the branch/region/national safety plans for each year.
    Participate in safety forums created by company for example safety
    meetings and safety talks
    Report all safety incidents to the relevant people
    Discuss all safety incidents on all levels

ProfileQualification

  • Grade 12 or NQF Level 4
  • CCNA & CCNP

Experience

  • 3 years’ experience with Cisco
    and HP product
  • Routing & Switching in medium
    to large enterprises

Skills and attributes

  • Project Management
  • Drafting policies, procedures
    and other documentation
  • Ability to work on a global
    scale, taking various cultures
    into account
  • Performance Driven
  • Excellent in Teamwork and
    Collaboration Management
  • Customer Thinking
  • Working with Complexity
  • Driving Change
  • Delivering Performance

Job OfferCTC: ZAR 780K P.A

About The Employer:

Global security company headquartered in London, England

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position