Intermediate Network Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited

The Network Engineer will assist in the planning, design and implementation of network solutions. It includes
performing 3rd level support, root cause analysis, interface with various vendors and making recommendations on
global best practicesClient DetailsThe client is a large security firm with large, complex operations within the African region.Description
- Internal Policies, Procedures
and Processes – Familiarization, adherence, drafting and compliance with all company
policies and procedures
- Site Installations / Surveys
- Equipment installations, either on site or coordinate remotely
Determine and analyze requirements when need arises
Conduct pre-implementation testing and quality assurance
Setup project plan for smooth implementation
Determine and coordinate relevant role players during implementation
project
Submit necessary change requests for installations, implementations,
etc.
Conduct assessments on both LAN & WAN, report findings and possible
network solutions
- Deploy Network Infrastructure
(WAN & LAN)
- Executing QA on Network
designs and network
installations
- Health and Safety – Participate in the design/ development/ review/ implementation and
monitoring of the branch/region/national safety plans for each year.
Participate in safety forums created by company for example safety
meetings and safety talks
Report all safety incidents to the relevant people
Discuss all safety incidents on all levels
ProfileQualification
- Grade 12 or NQF Level 4
- CCNA & CCNP
Experience
- 3 years’ experience with Cisco
and HP product
- Routing & Switching in medium
to large enterprises
Skills and attributes
- Project Management
- Drafting policies, procedures
and other documentation
- Ability to work on a global
scale, taking various cultures
into account
- Performance Driven
- Excellent in Teamwork and
Collaboration Management
- Customer Thinking
- Working with Complexity
- Driving Change
- Delivering Performance
Job OfferCTC: ZAR 780K P.A
About The Employer:
Global security company headquartered in London, England
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension