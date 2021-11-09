Junior Desktop Support Technician at Cargo Compass SA

Day to Day Duties and Responsibilities:

  • To set up and manage user accounts and permissions to consent access to a network.
  • Monitoring day to day computer performance.
  • Maintain and resolve issues on LAN/WAN, VoIP telephone, biometric, AV systems connections.
  • Train and guide staff on hardware and software usage.
  • Assist in technical upgrading and maintaining of entire desktop systems.
  • Coordinate with vendors to resolve technical problems with desktop computing equipment and software.

  • Update and maintain the computer inventory and equipment

  • Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over the phone or email

  • Identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures.
  • Manage and maintain the helpdesk at Tier 1 level.
  • Assist with cabling, setting up workstations etc.

Skills and Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Computer Literate
  • Good Telephone Etiquette
  • Own Reliable Transport
  • Strong written and verbal command of the English language
  • Good Organisational Skills
  • CompTIA A+/ Network+, Microsoft, and Cisco certifications or equivalent in experience
  • 2 Years’ Experience Minimum

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Support Technician
  • LAN/WAN
  • VoIP telephone
  • AV systems connections
  • helpdesk at Tier 1 level
  • CompTIA A+
  • Network+
  • Cisco certifications

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

