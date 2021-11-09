Junior Desktop Support Technician at Cargo Compass SA

Day to Day Duties and Responsibilities:
- To set up and manage user accounts and permissions to consent access to a network.
- Monitoring day to day computer performance.
- Maintain and resolve issues on LAN/WAN, VoIP telephone, biometric, AV systems connections.
- Train and guide staff on hardware and software usage.
- Assist in technical upgrading and maintaining of entire desktop systems.
- Coordinate with vendors to resolve technical problems with desktop computing equipment and software.
-
Update and maintain the computer inventory and equipment
-
Serve as the first point of contact for customers seeking technical assistance over the phone or email
- Identify and suggest possible improvements on procedures.
- Manage and maintain the helpdesk at Tier 1 level.
- Assist with cabling, setting up workstations etc.
Skills and Requirements:
- Matric
- Computer Literate
- Good Telephone Etiquette
- Own Reliable Transport
- Strong written and verbal command of the English language
- Good Organisational Skills
- CompTIA A+/ Network+, Microsoft, and Cisco certifications or equivalent in experience
- 2 Years’ Experience Minimum
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support Technician
- LAN/WAN
- VoIP telephone
- AV systems connections
- helpdesk at Tier 1 level
- CompTIA A+
- Network+
- Cisco certifications
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration