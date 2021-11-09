NX Developer (Siemens, Python, CAD) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic Engineering Service Provider in Durbanville seeks the unique skills of an NX Developer who is a self-starter and able to deal with the complexities of a fast-paced environment. The ideal candidate must possess a BEng/BTech Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, have at least 3+ years relevant CAD Design and Product Development experience, Advanced Excel, proficiency in Siemens NX, Python, VB and have South African [URL Removed] engineering development efficiency by developing software solutions that interacts with NX API.

Create development-, validate-, and implementation plan for new software.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BEng/BTech Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering.

Experience/Skills

3+ Years relevant experience in CAD Design and Product Development.

Proficient user of Siemens NX.

Advanced Excel.

South African citizenship.

An intermediate working knowledge of:

Python

VB

Java, C++, C# (Advantageous but not required)

Experience with NX API (Not a hard requirement but some experience working with APIs would be beneficial)

VB (A lot of community support and robust).

Python (Community is growing; some support on PLM Community). The support is growing in NX and is becoming the language of choice with many paid add-ons running the NX Python API.

ATTRIBUTES:

Attention to detail.

Methodical, neat, systematics approach to work.

Excellent in task management.

Ability to work under pressure.

Good Written and Verbal Communication (English).

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

NX

Developer

Siemens

Learn more/Apply for this position