Oracle BI Developer – Fully Remote at Datonomy Solutions

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the [URL Removed] a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product [URL Removed] Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing [URL Removed] have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!BI Developer/ Oracle DeveloperRequired:Experience developing in OBIEEOracle Development (PL/SQL & ETL)BI Development expeirence using OracleCertification or some expeirence in AWS required.1 year contract renewable

