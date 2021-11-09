SAM Analyst

6 Months contract with an option to extend
A Software Asset Manament Analyst that will be part of the renewal validation, documentation and closure process
Operational tasks/functions required
- Contract management knowledge and experience
- Execute sw asset request processes,
- Provide project support
- Define the SW Processes
- Provide support on new sw acquisition,
- Provide sw purchase reporting,
- Create Software purchase upload sheet
- Identify SW license life-cycle and expiry
- Document SW Renewals required
- Advise on software out of Maintenance and Warranty
Desired Skills:
- Asset Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma