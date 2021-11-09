SAP Project Manager

Our client is looking for an Amazing SAP FI S4/HANA Implementation Project Manager.

The Project Manager will be responsible for planning and designing the programme and proactively monitoring its progress, resolving issues and initiating appropriate corrective action.

We are looking for a Senior Project Manager With:

SAP S4HANA FINANCE with a strong technical background,

DEEP FINANCIAL KNOWLEDGE

SAP FI S4/Hana Programme FULL IMPLEMENTATION experience.

Must be able to work on a steerco and executive level.

Retail Highly desirable.

Desired Skills:

Hana

sap fi

