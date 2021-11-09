Security Engineer at M&M Consulting

The Security Engineer responsibilities include performing risk assessments, audits, staff training sessions, and monitoring network activity. The Security Engineer should be meticulous and detail-oriented, with excellent technical and information security skills. The Security Engineer should be skilled at drafting security policies and training less technically skilled employees to be security conscious.

Installing, administering, and troubleshooting network security solutions.

Updating software with the latest security patches and ensuring the proper defenses are present for each network resource.

Performing vulnerability and penetration tests, identifying, and defending against threats, and developing disaster recovery plans.

Configuring security systems, analyzing security requirements, and recommending improvements.

Monitoring network traffic for suspicious behavior.

Creating network policies and authorization roles and defending against unauthorized access, modifications, and destruction.

Consulting with staff, managers, and executives about the best security practices and providing technical advice.

Configuring and supporting security tools, such as firewalls and anti-virus software.

Mobile security set up on all mobile test devices

Software upgrades for mobile test devices

Proxy set up for mobile test devices.

Training staff to understand and use security protocols.

Liaise with third party vendors.

Weekly standby according to standby roster.

Desired Skills:

Fortigate

Cisco Firewalls

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

