Senior Business Analyst at Stanlib

Experience:

At least 8 years’ business analysis experience in the Financial Services Industry within finance projects environment.

Experience in Agile projects

Business process definition experience, to ensure optimal business performance

Operating Model analysis and design experience e.g. using UML or BPM

Experience in working with a third-party platform vendor

Experience in solving complex problems for customers (internal or external).

Experience in building successful relationships and working collaboratively across departmental teams.

Experience at working in a fast paced, proactive and delivery focused environments.

Experience in analyzing large data sets across different systems and identifying key attributes that can be used to derive logic from e.g. matching transactions.

Experience with financial business requirements e.g. general ledger or payment systems would be an advantage

Experience of user experience or online webpage requirements would be an advantage

Minimum Qualifications Required:

Relevant Commerce degree in Finance, Economics, Statistics, Investment Management or Business Management

Business Analysis certification/qualification.

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Visio), with MS Excel at least at intermediate level.

JIRA and Confluence experience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Key Responsibilities:

Analysis of business, system and functional requirements including gap analysis of changes required to existing systems and processes, as well as the development of new products or functionality, and their respective systems and processes.

Lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define high-level business requirements.

Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit detailed, low-level functional requirements.

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.

Collaborate with technical leads, Solution architects and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.

Proactively communicate and collaborate with project teams to analyse information needs and functional requirements.

Follow the BA capability’s ways of working, including scope definition, functional decomposition artefacts, documentation per agreed process and using agreed templates, ceremonies, business walkthroughs and business and IT handovers.

Follow the PMO’s ways of working, ensuring regular updates of artefacts on JIRA and Confluence, attending standups and raising issues timeously with Project Managers.

Review the test plan and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage in conjunction with the Testing team.

Consult and co-ordinate extensively with key stakeholders across Business and IT teams.

Work closely with internal Group-wide teams and external teams and vendors to deliver a successful outcome.

Understand the future Operational, finance and investment administration landscape and develop processes to support vision in line with business model.

Document business processes and procedures required to ensure the various Operational teams can perform their daily tasks.

Assist in mentoring and training new team members in knowledge of products, processes and systems.

Assist in Production support to solve incidents or document change requests in conjunction with the IT and Business operational teams.

NOTE :

This is a long term contract with Stalib

Desired Skills:

Jira

Confluence

Platform Experience

Financial Services

Investment Management

Tax Free Savings

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

LIberty Disclaimer

Liberty Group Limited is an equal opportunity, affirmative actionemployer. In compliance with the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and thegroup’s Transformation Strategy, preference will be given to suitablecandidates from designated groups whose appointments will contribute towardsthe achievement of equitable demographic representation of our workforceprofile and add to the diversity of the organization.

